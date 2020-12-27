Massive snowstorm in Iran 2020! Even the sheep were engulfed by the snow. Massive snowstorm in north & northwest # Iran Even the sheep were engulfed by the snow. Hundreds of thousands are without … More

Massive snowstorm in Iran 2020! Even the sheep were engulfed by the snow.



Massive snowstorm in north

& northwest # Iran

Even the sheep were

engulfed by the snow.

Hundreds of thousands are

without water, electricity

& food as authorities have

failed to provide any aid.

Last week up to 20 feet/ 6 meters

of snow fell in parts of Turkey, Iran,

Syria and Iraq. I believe this video is

from Gilan province located in

northern Iran (near Caspian Sea).

It's surprising to me that the

animals survived the storm.

-----------------------------------------------------------

calgary snow storm 2020

calgary snow

calgary snowfall

snow storm

driving in a blizzard

snow storm 2020 december

alberta canada live cam

winter storm

canada snowfall 2020

calgary snow storm

calgary snow storm

alberta canada

cold in canada

driving in snowstorm

calgary snow 2020

blizzard

alberta snow 2020

driving through blizzard

snow storm driving

snowstorm 2020

snow storm calgary

crazy blizzard storm

snow in italy 2020

the weather channel deutschland

snow falling time lapse

snow in calgary 2020

snow in alberta 2020

italy volcano

snow in canada

snow in calgary

snow in alberta 2020

italy volcano

snow in canada

snow in calgary

america snow storm 2020

snow in canada 2020

china flood

calgary winter storm

weather toronto

japan snow

minakami

snow japan

japan snowfall 2020

winter camping snow storm

blizzard snow storm

canada winter

winter storm camping

japan snow storm

china flood

china flood

japan snow 2020

snow in japan

japan blizzard

japan snowstorm

storm camping

yuzawa

alberta snow

france uk

snowstorm japan

landslides

storm snow

sapporo snow

snow storm japan

snowstorm camping

hokkaido song

snow storm in japan

snowfall in japan

camping in a blizzard

uk snowfall

snow in russia 2020

snow in russia

russia snow

walk moscow

russia weather 2020

russia cold weather

moscow snow

moscow snow 2020

russia siberia

russia weather

russia weather

snow in europe

russia snowfall 2020

norilsk

russian winter

snow in moscow

snowfall in germany

russia cold

yakutsk weather

wild russia

wild russia

russian snow

yekaterinburg russia

oymyakon

russia snowfall

snowfall in russia

china snow

winter in russia

snow storm russia

alberta snow

france ukk

snowstorm japan

weather disasters

snow storm

tsunami japan

snowstorm in canada

snow storm 2020

kar yağışı