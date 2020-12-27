Clicks4
Massive snowstorm in Iran 2020! Even the sheep were engulfed by the snow. Massive snowstorm in north & northwest # Iran Even the sheep were engulfed by the snow. Hundreds of thousands are without …More
Massive snowstorm in Iran 2020! Even the sheep were engulfed by the snow.
Massive snowstorm in north
& northwest # Iran
Even the sheep were
engulfed by the snow.
Hundreds of thousands are
without water, electricity
& food as authorities have
failed to provide any aid.
Last week up to 20 feet/ 6 meters
of snow fell in parts of Turkey, Iran,
Syria and Iraq. I believe this video is
from Gilan province located in
northern Iran (near Caspian Sea).
It's surprising to me that the
animals survived the storm.
