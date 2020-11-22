I Grew Up Atheist | Sr. Brandi's Story. It took witnessing a car accident for Sr. Brandi to begin question her life and purpose. In doing that she heard a clear call to join God in religious life … More

It took witnessing a car accident for Sr. Brandi to begin question her life and purpose. In doing that she heard a clear call to join God in religious life and found support in the Mater Ecclesiae Fund for Vocations. Sr. Brandi is one of many religious women and men who have been helped to answer God's call. Learn more about the Mater Ecclesiae Fund for Vocations to see how you can help women like Sr. Brandy on their path into the heart of God.