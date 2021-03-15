Blessed John Sordi - March 16 Blessed John Sordi Also known as John Cacciafronte Giovanni de Surdis Cacciafronte John de Surdis Memorial 16 March Profile Benedictine monk at the abbey of Saint … More

Blessed John Sordi - March 16



Blessed John Sordi

Also known as

John Cacciafronte

Giovanni de Surdis Cacciafronte

John de Surdis

Memorial

16 March

Profile

Benedictine monk at the abbey of Saint Lawrence in Cremona, Italy. Abbot in 1155. Sided with the Pope against Emperor Frederick Barbarossa, and so was banished from the abbey by the emperor. Hermit near Mantua, Italy.

Bishop of Mantua in 1174, replacing a bishop removed for transgressions in office. In 1177, his predecessor repented, returned, and requested the return of his see. John asked permission to resign, return the mitre to the previous bishop, and return to his life as a hermit. The request was granted, and John transferred to Vicenza, Italy.

John was murdered by a man who had embezzled Church funds, and whom John was reprimanding. As John died working for the Church, and correcting a sinner, he is considered a martyr.

Born

c.1125 at Cremona, Italy as John Sordi

Died

murdered on 16 March 1183 at Vicenza, Italy

Beatified

30 March 1824 by Pope Leo XII