Disillusioned by a Crossless Christ

"Most people today want a religion that suits the way they live, rather than one that makes demands upon them. The result is that, in order to make religion popular, too many prophets have watered down religion until it is hardly distinct from sentimental secularism. Religion thus becomes a luxury, like an opera, not a responsibility, like life.



There is no doubt that a religion that makes concessions to human weakness will be popular; for example, one that denies hell for those who are unjust and is silent about divorce for those who have repudiated their vows.

But as Catholics, we may not tamper with the message of Christ; for religion is of His making, not ours. Furthermore, the only religion that will help the world is one that contradicts the world.



Most Americans have been so disillusioned by a Crossless Christ, that they are now looking back to the Cross as the only point of reference that gives meaning to life. They may not know how to phrase the conflict within, but they dimly perceive that all unhappiness is due to conflict of wills: family quarrels arise that way; misery of souls arises that way, too, when our selfish will contradicts the divine will.



Peace, we are just discovering, is in the identity of our will with God, who wills our perfection. When we disobey His will, we are not asserting our independence; we are mutilating our personality as we might mutilate a razor by using it to cut a tree. Being made for God, we can be happy only with Him.



All our misery is traceable to that rebellion. All our peace is traceable to training the lower part of ourselves in service to Him. Hence the Cross, the symbol of that sacrifice inspired by love" - Fulton Sheen