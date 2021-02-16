Home
Clicks
30
Novena - Oremus
1
32 minutes ago
Try to go to Confession today if you can (and find some pancakes, chocolate, chips or alike - tomorrow is tomorrow)
Tesa
30 minutes ago
My name is a strong tower that you can run to and find safety. Proverbs 18:10
