Saint Joseph's Rosary.
||| Text of Prayers can be found below |||
Saint Joseph's Rosary
On the Large Beads:
Our Father...
On the Small Beads:
Hail Joseph, Son of David, spouse of Mary.
Blessed art thou among patriarchs,
and blessed is Thy Holy Family.
Holy Joseph, Guardian of Jesus,
pray for us sinners now, and at the hour of our death. Amen.
The First Mystery: The Betrothal to Mary
Let us contemplate in this mystery how the Blessed Virgin Mary was betrothed to a man named Joseph, of the house of David, beginning a loving partnership, not of carnal embrace but of a most loving affection, not of a union of bodies but a communion of souls; Through the intercession of Joseph, may we come to understand the true meaning of marital love and thereby strengthen our families.
The Second Mystery: The Annunciation to Joseph
Let us contemplate in this mystery how Joseph being a righteous man had decide to divorce our Lady quietly when she was found with child, and how the angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and declared unto him that the child had been conceived through the power of Holy Spirit. Through the intercession of Joseph, may we be courageous in our duties to God and each other.
The Third Mystery: The Birth and Naming of Jesus
Let us contemplate in this mystery how Joseph went up to Bethlehem with Mary, and while they were there, in the city of David, she gave birth to the Savior, Christ the Lord. And when eight days were completed for his circumcision, he was named Jesus. the intercession of Joseph, may we obtain the grace of greater reverence to the name which is above all names, the only name in which we claim salvation, the name of Jesus Christ the Lord.
The Fourth Mystery: The Flight into Egypt
Let us contemplate in this mystery how Joseph, being a devoted spouse and guardian of the Holy Family, took Jesus and Mary to Egypt. Through the intercession of Joseph, may we be devoted to: Jesus and Mary, and the protection of the most vulnerable among us.
The Fifth Mystery: The Hidden Life at Nazareth
Let us contemplate in this mystery how Joseph took Jesus and Mary to Nazareth and there lived a quiet life working as a carpenter with Jesus and Mary at his side, through the joys and sorrows of everyday life, until the end. Through the intercession of Joseph, may we have a happy life and peaceful death with Jesus and Mary always at our side.
Concluding Prayers:
O Blessed Joseph, yours the praise The choirs of angels sing,
The guardian of the Virgin blest, And of her Child and King.
The prophets told of God to come: The Son of God on earth;
Yours was the glory then to be There at the Savior’s birth.
To him, the Father’s only Son You served as father here;
He was subjected to your will He, whom the heavens revere.
As once you sought and found again The Christ, the Lord of light;
So may we walk with him, like you All humble in his sight.
O Father, Son and Holy Spirit, The God of truth and grace,
By holy Joseph’s prayers grant That we may see your face.
Pray for us O Blessed Joseph,
that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.
Let us Pray:
Almighty and eternal God, grant, we beseech thee, that by meditating upon the mysteries of the Rosary of Saint Joseph, we may imitate his prayerful trust, and faithfully carry out your holy will, despite difficulties, uncertainties, and fears. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
