Germany: Scuffles as Querdenken Berlin demo met by counter-protest.

Around 50 Querdenken demonstrators were met by a counter-protest as they marched towards the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin on Saturday.



Scuffles erupted between police forces and the counter-protesters, leading to a few arrests.



After a short stop at Platz der Luftbrucke on the way to Tempelhof, now being used as a vaccination centre, the two groups marched side by side but separated by police forces. No further clashes were reported.



[Correction: Original headline had mistakenly stated scuffles had broken out between Querdenken protesters and police. Scuffles actually took place between police and counter-protesters.]



