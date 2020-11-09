Clicks25
Against Hostile Takeover with Dr. Edmund Mazza
T. S. Flanders discusses the tactics of hostile takeover with Dr. Edmund Mazza. Vigano's recent: onepeterfive.com/…my-even-in-this-terrible-hour/ Sign up for Dr. Mazza's courses at Mazza's website: …More
T. S. Flanders discusses the tactics of hostile takeover with Dr. Edmund Mazza. Vigano's recent: onepeterfive.com/…my-even-in-this-terrible-hour/ Sign up for Dr. Mazza's courses at Mazza's website: edmundmazza.com Support Dr. Mazza: gofundme.com/f/ed-mazza-lost-his-job Support this Apostolate: patreon.com/meaningofcatholic *** The Meaning of Catholic is a lay apostolate. meaningofcatholic.com/about/ Content is managed by founder Timothy S. Flanders. Our Lady of Victory Press: meaningofcatholic.com/ourladyofvictorypress/ Terror of Demons book by @kennedyhall: meaningofcatholic.com/terrorofdemons/ Podcast: meaningofcatholic.com/podcast/ Podcast on Apple: podcasts.apple.com/…aning-of-catholic/id1501401280 FREE book for patrons: meaningofcatholic.com/…ble-for-traditional-catholics/ Print copy at Amazon: amazon.com/…tional-Catholics/dp/0578624265 Become a Patron of this Apostolate: patreon.com/meaningofcatholic Website: meaningofcatholic.com Twitter and Parler: @meaningofcath *** OTHER RESOURCES: Duties of your state in life: meaningofcatholic.com/…trine-with-links-to-the-summa/ A Basic Rule of Life: meaningofcatholic.com/…trine-with-links-to-the-summa/ Prayer: meaningofcatholic.com/resources/ Spiritual Reading: meaningofcatholic.com/resources/ Moral Theology resources: meaningofcatholic.com/resources/ **** Music: “Ave Maria” and “In Paradisum" by Highlander Scholastic's Cantorum (used with permission) amazon.com/…gorian-Polyphony/dp/B0055WSQUY Schola Cantorum of St. Gregory Academy: gregorythegreatacademy.org Sacred Art “Our Lady of Sorrows,” and “Pieta” by Gwyneth Thompson Briggs (used with permission) gwyneththompsonbriggs.com twitter.com/…art/status/1158491098773430273 Other Sacred Art is in the public domain