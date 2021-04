Catholic priest Father Fidelis Moscinski was arrested by the police in Manhasset, Long Island, on April 24, for refusing to leave an abortion clinic. Father Moscinski is a well known pro-life … More

Catholic priest Father Fidelis Moscinski was arrested by the police in Manhasset, Long Island, on April 24, for refusing to leave an abortion clinic. Father Moscinski is a well known pro-life activist.