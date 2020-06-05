Courageous Priest Admonishes Archbishop Gregory

Fr. James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin preaches about the riots sweeping the nation and comments on Archbishop Wilton Gregory's chastisement of President Trump for visiting the John Paul II shrine.… More

Fr. James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin preaches about the riots sweeping the nation and comments on Archbishop Wilton Gregory's chastisement of President Trump for visiting the John Paul II shrine. We encourage Catholics to contact Archbishop Gregory to respectfully let him know how you feel about his comments - visit www.complicitclergy.com/…/archbishop-wilt…