Pope Francis Releases Apostolic Letter on the Day of Dante, Highlighting Timelessness of His Works

In an Apostolic Letter, Pope Francis highlighted the timelessness and depth of faith in Dante Alighieri's masterpiece, the "Divine Comedy." He writes, the works of Dante takes us back to the Christian roots of Europe and the West. Art Historian and author, Elizabeth Lev, joins to tell us why Italy is celebrating the Day of Dante today. The Holy Father, in his letter, called Dante, "a prophet of hope and poet of mercy." Lev shares whether she agrees with this and why. The art historian also explains how Dante's works are still relevant today.