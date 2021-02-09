The Greatest And Most Terrible Event Is About To ROCK This World!!! Brother Chad addresses several questions many new subscribers are asking: - What is the rapture? - The rapture is not in the Bible,… More

The Greatest And Most Terrible Event Is About To ROCK This World!!!



Brother Chad addresses several questions many new subscribers are asking:



- What is the rapture?

- The rapture is not in the Bible, where can I find it?

- The rapture is a man made doctrine, right?

- What is the difference between the rapture and the second coming?

- Don't a lot of things need to happen first before the rapture? Like the Antichrist being revealed?



After watching this video...I hope you can see the Bible very clearly teaches the rapture and that it will happen suddenly! Nothing needs to happen before the rapture! Many things need to happen before the second coming! They are 2 separate events!



Today is the day to be ready because Jesus is coming any moment to rapture His church! Repent, believe the Gospel, and be converted to new life in Jesus Christ today! Tomorrow is not promised! Jesus Christ is the only way to the Kingdom of Heaven and the only name that can save you!



