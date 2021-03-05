Anathema against pseudo Pope Bergoglio, so-called Francis, for promoting a forbidden experiment on humans

“vaccine for all”

Declaration:

Explanation:

Bible quote:

“But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed ! As we have said before, so now I say again, if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed – anathema!”

"But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed ! As we have said before, so now I say again, if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed – anathema!"

It is the time of Lent. Christians contemplate the great suffering of our Saviour for our sins. They also reflect on their death, God's judgment, and eternity. However, these days the whole world is exposed to a feverish campaign forcing vaccination with a fatally dangerous mRNA vaccine, which is associated with a purposeful pandemic. The biggest tragedy is that although the unproven vaccine is a forbidden experiment on humans and a crime against humanity, it is promoted by many bishops, theologians and Catholic physicians, who abuse ecclesiastical authority. They all appeal to so-called Pope Francis, who also forced Vatican employees to be vaccinated under threat of losing their jobs. In doing so, he set a pernicious precedent for the Church and the world. He uses the sloganand hypocritically claims that those who do not undergo vaccination sin against others because they pose a threat to them. Experts not only deny this, but have also published the finding that whoever receives the mRNA vaccine becomes dangerous to others and must be isolated. The Bible warns that the punishment for chipping is the lake of fire. The planned series of vaccines is part of a process to chip humanity.The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) exercises the prophetic ministry at this time and therefore defends the fundamental truths of faith and morals given to us in the Gospel by Jesus Christ Himself. This Patriarchate hereby declares a repeated anathema on the archheretic and apostate Bergoglio, a false Pope, so-called Francis, for his proclamation of another, false, gospel.In the name of the Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, by authority of the apostolic and prophetic office, I hereby declare before God and the whole Church an anathema on pseudo Pope Bergoglio, so-called Francis, for the proclamation of another gospel (Gal 1:8). If he refuses to repent in public for his crimes against the faith and morals and persists in obstinacy even at the hour of death, he will be eternally condemned in hell. God's anathema also falls on every bishop, priest or lay person who keeps the unity of spirit with him in apostasy.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate5 March 2021The Gospel of Christ summarizes the basic truths of the faith that secure salvation. Bergoglio has expressed false teachings, a so-called different gospel, in words and gestures. He has enthroned the Pachamama demon in the Vatican (2019), and promotes the legalization of sodomitic unions (2020) and dangerous mRNA vaccination which is a forbidden experiment on humans. The vaccine alters the human genome. It contains nanoparticles, and is thus part of the chipping process. Through these crimes against God and humanity, Bergoglio promotes spiritual and physical genocide.(Gal 1:8-9)