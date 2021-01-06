Medieval Danish Chant in honor of Saint Knud Lavard ( Canute Lavard), Duke of Schlesvig. Knud Lavard was the nephew of Saint Knud IV King of Denmark (Canute IV). Both Ss Knud IV and Knud Lavard are pictured.Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.Lyrics in English:Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,that we may receive help by his meritsForeshadowed by the prophets,the barren womanbrings forth many in childbirth.The mother gives birth in agony of labour:the pain of childbirth wrecks the laws,even as she welcomes her children.Her children are reborn in faithprepared for the fightthrough the steadfastness of belief.Founded firmly upon a rock,they are not sundered by deathfrom their mother church.Established among them,the soldier of Christ, duke Knudreceives his due.Following the king of kingshe is robed in the first garmentin exchange for a mortal’s tunic.When he is yet living, belittlinghis imminent death, he seekswith labour everlasting life.He gives his talent to the moneylender,and in time doubleshis measure of corn.His secure faith is signifiedby the talent, his firm hopeand love by the corn,In the increase of which he grows,tending with wine and oilthe miseries of his neighbour.This man, true worshipper of God,whom people and clergy honour,in whom Denmark rejoices,Not proud, but stern,pious, wise and sincere,full of God’s grace.Suppressed by false faith,given to death by his relatives,he achieved his martyrdom.On this day he was borne across,petitioned by whose prayermay God give us help.Duke Knud, our guide,make us to pass throughour temporal life virtuously.With you as our guide, with you as our leadermay we enjoy the true lightand everlasting gloryin the heavenly Jerusalem.