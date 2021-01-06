Clicks587
Diem Festum Veneremur Martyris. Aloisisvs. Saint Canute Laward Memorial 7 January 25 July in Denmark for the translation of his relics Profile Second son of King Eric the Good of Denmark. …More
Diem Festum Veneremur Martyris.
Aloisisvs. Saint Canute Laward Memorial
7 January 25 July in Denmark for the translation of his relics
Profile Second son of King Eric the Good of Denmark. Nephew of King Saint Canute of Denmark. Raised in the court of Saxony. Duke of Jutland with his court at Schlewig. Spent years defending against Viking raids. Supported the missionary work of Saint Vicelin. Father of King Valdemar I, who worked for Canute’s canonization. King of the Western Wends in 1129. Canute’s uncle, King Nils of Denmark, opposed Canute coming to the throne, and arranged his murder. Venerated in Denmark.
Born
c.1096 at Roskilde, Denmark
Died
murdered in 1131 by his cousins Magnus Nielsen and Henry Skadelaar in the forest of Haraldsted near Ringsted in Zeeland, Denmark
declared a martyr for justice
relics enshrined at Ringsted on 25 June 1170
Canonized
1169 by Pope Alexander III
Patronage
Zeeland, Denmark
Representation
knight with a wreath, lance, and ciborium
catholicsaints.info/saint-canute-lavard/
Medieval Danish Chant in honor of Saint Knud Lavard ( Canute Lavard), Duke of Schlesvig. Knud Lavard was the nephew of Saint Knud IV King of Denmark (Canute IV). Both Ss Knud IV and Knud Lavard are pictured.
Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.
Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.
Lyrics in English:
Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,
that we may receive help by his merits
Foreshadowed by the prophets,
the barren woman
brings forth many in childbirth.
The mother gives birth in agony of labour:
the pain of childbirth wrecks the laws,
even as she welcomes her children.
Her children are reborn in faith
prepared for the fight
through the steadfastness of belief.
Founded firmly upon a rock,
they are not sundered by death
from their mother church.
Established among them,
the soldier of Christ, duke Knud
receives his due.
Following the king of kings
he is robed in the first garment
in exchange for a mortal’s tunic.
When he is yet living, belittling
his imminent death, he seeks
with labour everlasting life.
He gives his talent to the moneylender,
and in time doubles
his measure of corn.
His secure faith is signified
by the talent, his firm hope
and love by the corn,
In the increase of which he grows,
tending with wine and oil
the miseries of his neighbour.
This man, true worshipper of God,
whom people and clergy honour,
in whom Denmark rejoices,
Not proud, but stern,
pious, wise and sincere,
full of God’s grace.
Suppressed by false faith,
given to death by his relatives,
he achieved his martyrdom.
On this day he was borne across,
petitioned by whose prayer
may God give us help.
Duke Knud, our guide,
make us to pass through
our temporal life virtuously.
With you as our guide, with you as our leader
may we enjoy the true light
and everlasting glory
in the heavenly Jerusalem.
Aloisisvs. Saint Canute Laward Memorial
7 January 25 July in Denmark for the translation of his relics
Profile Second son of King Eric the Good of Denmark. Nephew of King Saint Canute of Denmark. Raised in the court of Saxony. Duke of Jutland with his court at Schlewig. Spent years defending against Viking raids. Supported the missionary work of Saint Vicelin. Father of King Valdemar I, who worked for Canute’s canonization. King of the Western Wends in 1129. Canute’s uncle, King Nils of Denmark, opposed Canute coming to the throne, and arranged his murder. Venerated in Denmark.
Born
c.1096 at Roskilde, Denmark
Died
murdered in 1131 by his cousins Magnus Nielsen and Henry Skadelaar in the forest of Haraldsted near Ringsted in Zeeland, Denmark
declared a martyr for justice
relics enshrined at Ringsted on 25 June 1170
Canonized
1169 by Pope Alexander III
Patronage
Zeeland, Denmark
Representation
knight with a wreath, lance, and ciborium
catholicsaints.info/saint-canute-lavard/
Medieval Danish Chant in honor of Saint Knud Lavard ( Canute Lavard), Duke of Schlesvig. Knud Lavard was the nephew of Saint Knud IV King of Denmark (Canute IV). Both Ss Knud IV and Knud Lavard are pictured.
Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.
Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.
Lyrics in English:
Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,
that we may receive help by his merits
Foreshadowed by the prophets,
the barren woman
brings forth many in childbirth.
The mother gives birth in agony of labour:
the pain of childbirth wrecks the laws,
even as she welcomes her children.
Her children are reborn in faith
prepared for the fight
through the steadfastness of belief.
Founded firmly upon a rock,
they are not sundered by death
from their mother church.
Established among them,
the soldier of Christ, duke Knud
receives his due.
Following the king of kings
he is robed in the first garment
in exchange for a mortal’s tunic.
When he is yet living, belittling
his imminent death, he seeks
with labour everlasting life.
He gives his talent to the moneylender,
and in time doubles
his measure of corn.
His secure faith is signified
by the talent, his firm hope
and love by the corn,
In the increase of which he grows,
tending with wine and oil
the miseries of his neighbour.
This man, true worshipper of God,
whom people and clergy honour,
in whom Denmark rejoices,
Not proud, but stern,
pious, wise and sincere,
full of God’s grace.
Suppressed by false faith,
given to death by his relatives,
he achieved his martyrdom.
On this day he was borne across,
petitioned by whose prayer
may God give us help.
Duke Knud, our guide,
make us to pass through
our temporal life virtuously.
With you as our guide, with you as our leader
may we enjoy the true light
and everlasting glory
in the heavenly Jerusalem.
Medieval Danish Chant in honor of Saint Knud Lavard ( Canute Lavard), Duke of Schlesvig. Knud Lavard was the nephew of Saint Knud IV King of Denmark (Canute IV). Both Ss Knud IV and Knud Lavard are pictured.
Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.
Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.
Lyrics in English:
Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,
that we may receive help by his merits
Fore…More
Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.
Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.
Lyrics in English:
Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,
that we may receive help by his merits
Fore…More
Medieval Danish Chant in honor of Saint Knud Lavard ( Canute Lavard), Duke of Schlesvig. Knud Lavard was the nephew of Saint Knud IV King of Denmark (Canute IV). Both Ss Knud IV and Knud Lavard are pictured.
Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.
Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.
Lyrics in English:
Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,
that we may receive help by his merits
Foreshadowed by the prophets,
the barren woman
brings forth many in childbirth.
The mother gives birth in agony of labour:
the pain of childbirth wrecks the laws,
even as she welcomes her children.
Her children are reborn in faith
prepared for the fight
through the steadfastness of belief.
Founded firmly upon a rock,
they are not sundered by death
from their mother church.
Established among them,
the soldier of Christ, duke Knud
receives his due.
Following the king of kings
he is robed in the first garment
in exchange for a mortal’s tunic.
When he is yet living, belittling
his imminent death, he seeks
with labour everlasting life.
He gives his talent to the moneylender,
and in time doubles
his measure of corn.
His secure faith is signified
by the talent, his firm hope
and love by the corn,
In the increase of which he grows,
tending with wine and oil
the miseries of his neighbour.
This man, true worshipper of God,
whom people and clergy honour,
in whom Denmark rejoices,
Not proud, but stern,
pious, wise and sincere,
full of God’s grace.
Suppressed by false faith,
given to death by his relatives,
he achieved his martyrdom.
On this day he was borne across,
petitioned by whose prayer
may God give us help.
Duke Knud, our guide,
make us to pass through
our temporal life virtuously.
With you as our guide, with you as our leader
may we enjoy the true light
and everlasting glory
in the heavenly Jerusalem.
Knud Lavard was buried in Ringsted Abbey.
Performed by Ensemble Mare Balticum.
Lyrics in English:
Let us honour the feast day of a martyr,
that we may receive help by his merits
Foreshadowed by the prophets,
the barren woman
brings forth many in childbirth.
The mother gives birth in agony of labour:
the pain of childbirth wrecks the laws,
even as she welcomes her children.
Her children are reborn in faith
prepared for the fight
through the steadfastness of belief.
Founded firmly upon a rock,
they are not sundered by death
from their mother church.
Established among them,
the soldier of Christ, duke Knud
receives his due.
Following the king of kings
he is robed in the first garment
in exchange for a mortal’s tunic.
When he is yet living, belittling
his imminent death, he seeks
with labour everlasting life.
He gives his talent to the moneylender,
and in time doubles
his measure of corn.
His secure faith is signified
by the talent, his firm hope
and love by the corn,
In the increase of which he grows,
tending with wine and oil
the miseries of his neighbour.
This man, true worshipper of God,
whom people and clergy honour,
in whom Denmark rejoices,
Not proud, but stern,
pious, wise and sincere,
full of God’s grace.
Suppressed by false faith,
given to death by his relatives,
he achieved his martyrdom.
On this day he was borne across,
petitioned by whose prayer
may God give us help.
Duke Knud, our guide,
make us to pass through
our temporal life virtuously.
With you as our guide, with you as our leader
may we enjoy the true light
and everlasting glory
in the heavenly Jerusalem.