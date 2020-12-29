St Thomas of Canterbury “A martyrdom is always the design of God, for His love of men, to warn them and to lead them, to bring them back to His ways. It is never the design of man; for the true … More

St Thomas of Canterbury



“A martyrdom is always the design of God, for His love of men, to warn them and to lead them, to bring them back to His ways. It is never the design of man; for the true martyr is he who has become the instrument of God, who has lost his will in the will of God, and who no longer desires anything for himself, not even the glory of being a martyr.” – T. S. Eliot, Murder in the Cathedral. Today, 29 December 2020, is the 850th anniversary of the martyrdom of St Thomas à Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury. He was killed by the king's knights in his own cathedral in 1170. This statue of the saint is in the church of Immaculate Conception in Spinkhill, Derbyshire.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr