Priest Forbids KNEELING Under The Pretext Of Covid-19

Jude Thaddeus Parish in Sinajana, Guam, forbids kneeling during prayer or Mass as an inscrutable reaction to Covid-19.

A sign attached on the pew asks: “PLEASE DO NOT KNEEL” (LifeSiteNews.com, August). The parish-priest also refuses administering Communion on the tongue.

On July 12, the parish published guidelines for Mass attendance (below). They impose wearing a mask “or entry will be denied,” forced temperature screening, and hand disinfection.

Should say "Please Do not Worship Christ" or "Please do not be Catholic", or "Please do not ask me to be a Priest".
