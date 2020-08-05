Priest Forbids KNEELING Under The Pretext Of Covid-19

Jude Thaddeus Parish in Sinajana, Guam, forbids kneeling during prayer or Mass as an inscrutable reaction to Covid-19.A sign attached on the pew asks: “PLEASE DO NOT KNEEL” (LifeSiteNews.com, August). The parish-priest also refuses administering Communion on the tongue.On July 12, the parish published guidelines for Mass attendance (below). They impose wearing a mask “or entry will be denied,” forced temperature screening, and hand disinfection.