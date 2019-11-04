Clicks105
Salve Regina
Watch the Behind the Scenes: www.youtube.com/watch Purchase the song: music.apple.com/…/933980447 Pray. Skate. Live. Friar Gabriel of the Franciscan Immaculate not only preforms all of his own stunts but also sings his own songs too. All the tricks and vocals are done by Friar Gabriel. Original score by Sean Beeson. www.seanbeeson.com Friar Gabriel skated for 7 years as a teenager, but felt his vocation was religious life. He was prepared to abandon his passion for skateboarding to live a life of Poverty, Chastity, and Obedience as Friars of the Immaculate. Six years after becoming Friars and having not skated, he was given obedience to obtain a skateboard and go to the skatepark once a week - to "preach the gospel at all times, when necessary, use words" as Saint Francis stated. Friar Gabriel explains that God has so many ways of using peoples talents to give Him glory. Skateboarding allows the Friars to help others see the compatibility of exercising the body as well as the soul. www.spiritjuicestudios.com www.facebook.com/spiritjuicestudios twitter.com/spiritjuice A Spirit Juice Studios Production. © 2014 Spirit Juice Films