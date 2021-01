Recently retired Saltillo Bishop Raúl Vera López OP, Mexico, received on January 27 an award for his engagement for “LGBT rights.”The award by the homosex group Comunidad San Aelredo is named after the Mexican actress Nancy Cárdenas (+1994), a self declared Lesbian. It was given for the first time.López celebrated several times homosex Masses for this group. In 2013, López called it a “mental illness” to consider homosexuality a perversion.