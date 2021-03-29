March 30 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,21-33.36-38. Reclining at table with his disciples, Jesus was deeply troubled and testified, «Amen, amen, I say to … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,21-33.36-38.

Reclining at table with his disciples, Jesus was deeply troubled and testified, «Amen, amen, I say to you, one of you will betray me.»

The disciples looked at one another, at a loss as to whom he meant.

One of his disciples, the one whom Jesus loved, was reclining at Jesus' side.

So Simon Peter nodded to him to find out whom he meant.

He leaned back against Jesus' chest and said to him, "Master, who is it?"

Jesus answered, "It is the one to whom I hand the morsel after I have dipped it." So he dipped the morsel and (took it and) handed it to Judas, son of Simon the Iscariot.

After he took the morsel, Satan entered him. So Jesus said to him, "What you are going to do, do quickly."

(Now) none of those reclining at table realized why he said this to him.

Some thought that since Judas kept the money bag, Jesus had told him, "Buy what we need for the feast," or to give something to the poor.

So he took the morsel and left at once. And it was night.

When Judas had left them, Jesus said, "Now is the Son of Man glorified, and God is glorified in him.

(If God is glorified in him,) God will also glorify him in himself, and he will glorify him at once.

My children, I will be with you only a little while longer. You will look for me, and as I told the Jews, 'Where I go you cannot come,' so now I say it to you.

Simon Peter said to him, "Master, where are you going?" Jesus answered (him), "Where I am going, you cannot follow me now, though you will follow later."

Peter said to him, "Master, why can't I follow you now? I will lay down my life for you."

Jesus answered, "Will you lay down your life for me? Amen, amen, I say to you, the cock will not crow before you deny me three times."

Saint Ambrose (c.340-397)

Bishop of Milan and Doctor of the Church

Commentary on St Luke’s Gospel, 10,89f. (SC52, p.186)

"The cock will not crow before you deny me three times."

The first time Peter denied, he did not weep because the Lord had not looked at him. He denied a second time and did not weep because the Lord still did not look at him. He denied a third time; Jesus looked at him and he wept very bitterly (Lk 22:62). Look at us, Lord Jesus, so that we might know how to weep for our sins. This shows us that even the fall of the saints may be useful to us. Peter’s denial has done me no wrong; on the contrary, I have gained from his repentance: I have learned to beware of faithless companions. (…)

So Peter wept, and wept bitterly; he wept so hard that he washed away his offence with his tears. And you, too, if you would win pardon, wipe out your guilt with tears. At that very moment, in that same hour, Christ will look at you. If some kind of fall happens to you then he, the ever-present witness of your intimate life, looks at you to call you back and cause you to confess your lapse. Then do as Peter did, who thrice said: “Lord, you know that I love you” (Jn 21:15). He denied three times and three times he also confessed. But he denied by night; he confessed in broad daylight.

All this has been written to make us understand that no one should be puffed up. If Peter fell for having said: “Though all may have their faith in you shaken, mine will never be” (Mt 26:33), who is there to count on himself? (…) From whence then, Peter, shall I call you to mind to teach me your thoughts as you wept? From heaven where you have already taken your place among the choirs of angels, or from the grave? For that death, from which the Lord was raised, did not reject you in your turn. Teach us what use your tears were to you. But you taught it without delay: for having fallen before you wept, your tears caused you to be chosen to guide others, you who, to begin with, did not know how to guide yourself.

