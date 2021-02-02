Saint Burckard of Würburg - Feast Day: February 2 Saint Burchard of Würzburg Also known as Burchardus Burkard Burkhard Memorial 2 February (Roman Martyrology) 14 October (translation of relics;… More

Saint Burckard of Würburg - Feast Day: February 2Saint Burchard of WürzburgAlso known asBurchardusBurkardBurkhardMemorial2 February (Roman Martyrology)14 October (translation of relics; Diocese of Würzburg, Germany)15 July on some calendarsProfileBorn wealthy, he felt early called to the Church and working with the poor. Inspired by Saint Boniface, he became a missionary in the area of modern Germany. First bishop of Würzburg, Franconia, consecrated by Saint Boniface in 741 and confirmed by Pope Saint Zachary in 743. Under his ministry all of Franconia converted, and several monasteries were founded by and for his people. Promoted devotion to Saint Killian who had previously worked in the region. A favourite of King Pepin the Short. Burchard led the party that sought Pope Zachary‘s decision on who should be the king of the Franks. Resigned his bishopric in 752, and spent the rest of his days in solitude and prayer.Bornin EnglandDied754 in Germany of natural causesburied at Mount Saint Mary or Old Würzburgrelics transferred in 983 to the monastery of Saint Andrew in Würzburg, Germanythe monastery has since been renamed in hounour of BurchardCanonizedPre-CongregationPatronageWürzburg, Germany