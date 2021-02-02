Clicks20
Saint Burckard of Würburg - Feast Day: February 2
Saint Burchard of Würzburg
Also known as
Burchardus
Burkard
Burkhard
Memorial
2 February (Roman Martyrology)
14 October (translation of relics; Diocese of Würzburg, Germany)
15 July on some calendars
Profile
Born wealthy, he felt early called to the Church and working with the poor. Inspired by Saint Boniface, he became a missionary in the area of modern Germany. First bishop of Würzburg, Franconia, consecrated by Saint Boniface in 741 and confirmed by Pope Saint Zachary in 743. Under his ministry all of Franconia converted, and several monasteries were founded by and for his people. Promoted devotion to Saint Killian who had previously worked in the region. A favourite of King Pepin the Short. Burchard led the party that sought Pope Zachary‘s decision on who should be the king of the Franks. Resigned his bishopric in 752, and spent the rest of his days in solitude and prayer.
Born
in England
Died
754 in Germany of natural causes
buried at Mount Saint Mary or Old Würzburg
relics transferred in 983 to the monastery of Saint Andrew in Würzburg, Germany
the monastery has since been renamed in hounour of Burchard
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
Würzburg, Germany
