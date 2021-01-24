March for Life 2021 is Virtual: What You Need to Know The 48th annual March for Life will be virtual – Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, joins us to discuss what went into this … More





The 48th annual March for Life will be virtual – Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, joins us to discuss what went into this decision and what pro-lifers need to know to participate. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: March for Life 2021 is Virtual: What You Need to KnowThe 48th annual March for Life will be virtual – Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, joins us to discuss what went into this decision and what pro-lifers need to know to participate. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.