Sunday Night Prime - 2017-04-23 - Divine Mercy In The 21st Century. David Naglieri and Sr. Gaurdia Skass join Fr. Apostoli to discuss St. Faustina and the new film "The Face of Mercy."

David Naglieri and Sr. Gaurdia Skass join Fr. Apostoli to discuss St. Faustina and the new film \"The Face of Mercy.\"