Servant Of Divine Mercy
Sunday Night Prime - 2017-04-23 - Divine Mercy In The 21st Century. David Naglieri and Sr. Gaurdia Skass join Fr. Apostoli to discuss St. Faustina and the new film "The Face of Mercy."
Sunday Night Prime - 2017-04-23 - Divine Mercy In The 21st Century.

David Naglieri and Sr. Gaurdia Skass join Fr. Apostoli to discuss St. Faustina and the new film \"The Face of Mercy.\"
