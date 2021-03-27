Christians, gather outside the churches on 4 April! (+ video)

Watch this video on:

Christians, on the Day of Resurrection, 4 April, gather outside the churches! Stop to a false pandemic!The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP), which is a prophetic voice, calls by the authority of God: Christians and people of good will, on the Day of Christ’s Resurrection, 4 April 2021, gather outside the churches and celebrate Christ’s resurrection with songs and prayers! This will also be your spiritual resurrection from fear and death. Throw masks on the ground outside the churches! Trample this mark of slavery and programmed death! False pandemic, lockdowns and evil experimental vaccination do not aim at caring for your health. Their aim is to spread infection and genocidal reduction – death! Stand against the spirit of lies and death – Satan and his servants! Only God can stop the planned genocide. On the Day of Resurrection, He asks you: Come outside the church! It is your gesture of faith. Do not be afraid of persecution or martyrdom! When you meet God’s request, God will intervene!WHERE? Outside the church.WHEN? At Easter, 4 April, at 9 am.WHAT? Christ’s victory! Sing! Pray! Throw away and trample the mask!WHY? God wants you to do so!Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!Bestowing a blessing on you,+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate25 March 2021Subscribe to BCP newslettersTo all interested parties: please, send round this video appeal.