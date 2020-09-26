Caviezel: Surrender Bishops Do Not Speak For Us (Video)

Our Christian liberal friends — priests, bishops, and pastors — refuse to admit that "their policy of accommodation is appeasement,” the actor Jim Caviezel told FoxNews.com.He explained that we don't have a choice between peace and war, "only between fight and surrender.” For Caviezel the Catholics are weakened from within spiritually, morally, economically. Satan believes that they will surrender voluntarily because he has heard from us "voices pleading for ‘peace at any price'."The actor insists that those voices “don’t speak for the rest of us” because "we don't believe that life is so dear and peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery.”Caviezel underlines that "the martyrs of history were not fools” and that ”there are things worth dying for." The road to peace lies for him in the courage to tell the enemy that “there is a point beyond which evil must not advance.”