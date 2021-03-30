"We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon. We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet. We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year. But we’re convinced it’s white suprem… More

"We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon.

We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet.

We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year.

But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind.

How stupid can we be?"

~ Cancace Owens (for President)