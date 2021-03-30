Clicks45
"We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon.
We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet.
We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year.
But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind.
How stupid can we be?"
~ Cancace Owens (for President)
