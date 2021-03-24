Synod at Home, Gathering 1: How and Why We Make Habits and Plans for Our Faith The Synod at Home series takes helpful videos, tips and tools for growing in faith, and pairs them with family-friendly… More

The Synod at Home series takes helpful videos, tips and tools for growing in faith, and pairs them with family-friendly activities based on four pillars: Prayer & Sacraments, Lifelong Learning, Generosity & Service, and Traditions & Fun. Gathering 1 focuses on, "How and Why We Make Habits and Plans for Our Faith." Learn more: archspm.org/synod-at-home/