Come Down O Love Divine (Down Ampney) - performed by the choir of King's College, Cambridge
Come Down O love Divine is a hymn that is loved around the world. This particular version is performed by the world renowned choir of King's College Cambridge and led by director of music Stephen Cleobury. Verse 2 is particularly charming as the male only first half breaks into a full choir fortissimo harmony for the second half. I hope you all enjoy it and please feel free to comment/rate it!