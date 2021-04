Clicks 115

DefendTruth 3 1 hour ago

If this sign in the train subways doesnt bother you ...then you are not paying attention .

Like Share More Report

Report Add to album

Download

Embed

Embed Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

Defeat Modernism Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 32 minutes ago Mark of the Beast. Judeo-Masonic plan to bring forth their Messiah, the Anti-Christ.