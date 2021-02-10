Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Discusses Supreme Court's Decision on Indoor Worship in CA Calling it "a very significant step forward for basic rights" the Archbishop of San Francisco, Archbishop … More





Calling it "a very significant step forward for basic rights" the Archbishop of San Francisco, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, responded to the Supreme Court's decision striking down California's ban on indoor worship. The six to three decision by the high court allows the state to limit attendance to 25% capacity and also keeps restrictions on singing and chanting in place. Archbishop Cordileone joins to share what this represents for Catholics and what this means for him, personally. The archbishop explains what the reaction has been from his flock and what he has been hearing. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in part, "...if Hollywood may host a studio audience or film a singing competition while not a single soul may enter California's churches, synagogues, and mosques, something has gone seriously awry." Archbishop Cordileone discusses this statement and what he believes the Supreme Court's decision signals to government officials in California. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly