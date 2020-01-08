Clicks116
Putin spends Orthodox Christmas in Damascus
Russian President Vladimir Putin spent his Christmas day in Damascus, a city that is closely tied to early Christianity, home to Syria’s oldest Orthodox Church and a mosque that keeps the relics of …More
Russian President Vladimir Putin spent his Christmas day in Damascus, a city that is closely tied to early Christianity, home to Syria’s oldest Orthodox Church and a mosque that keeps the relics of John the Baptist. Putin’s plane touched down in Syria on Tuesday, to everyone’s surprise, as the president was last spotted in St. Petersburg the evening before, attending the Orthodox Christmas Eve service. His unannounced trip included not only talks about fighting terrorism with Syrian President Bashar Assad, but also visits to the city’s historic religious sites. After the talks, Putin and Assad took a walk through the center of Damascus, stopping at the Umayyad Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque. READ MORE: www.rt.com/…/477670-putin-ch… Subscribe to RT! www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwvZwUam-URkx… RT LIVE www.youtube.com/watch Check out www.rt.com Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/RTnews Follow us on VK m.vk.com/rt_international Follow us on Twitter twitter.com/rt_com Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/rt/ Follow us on Soundcloud soundcloud.com/rttv #RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
Why would a mosque keep the relics of St. John the Baptist?
Thought you were mr know it all? How come you don't know that SJTB is venerated in Islam as Prophet Yahya