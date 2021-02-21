Clicks2.2K
PapalMusic on Feb 13, 2013 The feast of the Chair of Saint Peter at Rome, Italy has been celebrated from the early days of the Christian era on 18 January, in commemoration of the day when Saint Peter held his first service in Rome. The feast of the Chair of Saint Peter at Antioch, commemorating his foundation of the See of Antioch, has also been long celebrated at Rome, on 22 February. At each place a chair (cathedra) was venerated which the Apostle had used while presiding at Mass. One of the chairs is referred to about 600 by an Abbot Johannes who had been commissioned by Pope Gregory the Great to collect in oil from the lamps which burned at the graves of the Roman martyrs. One of these phials, preserved in the cathedral treasury of Monza, Italy, had a label reading, “oleo de sede ubi prius sedit sanctus Petrus” (oils from the chair where Saint Peter first sat). The Mass for both feast days is the same; the Collect is as follows:
“Oh, God, who, together with the power of the keys of the kingdom of heaven, didst bestow on blessed Peter Thy Apostle the pontificate of binding and loosing, grant that by the aid of his intercession we may be released from the yoke of our sins.”
The image is a portable chair preserved at the Vatican and believed to be a chair used by Saint Peter, the extant testimony referring to it dating from the 2nd century.
catholicsaints.info/chair-of-peter/
Christus vincit; Christus regnat; Christus Imperat.
Benedicto summo pontifici et universalis patri:
Pax, vita et salus perpetua.
Tempora bona veniat;
Pax Christi veniat;
Regnum Christi veniat.
Tú, Cefas, eres Pedro y eres roca,
eres maestro fiel y gobernante
de la barca divina en que viajamos
de esta sombra a la aurora rutilante.
Eres piedra angular en que se basa
el templo espiritual del Dios viviente;
tu humilde llanto canceló la culpa
de tu culpable labio irreverente.
Demos gracias al Padre y a su Hijo,
y al Espíritu, fuego sempiterno,
porque la Iglesia no será vencida
por la fuerza terrible del infierno. Amén.
The Chair of Saint Peter, apostle - Feast
The Chair of Saint Peter, apostle - Feast
Saints of the Day:
Chair of Saint Peter
—
Abilius of Alexandria
Angelus Portasole
Aristion of Salamis
Athanasius of Nicomedia
Baradates of Cyrrhus
Diego Carvalho
Elwin
Émilie d’Oultremont d’Hoogvorst
Isabella of France
John the Saxon
Margaret of Cortona
Maximian of Ravenna
Papias of Heirapolis
Paschasius of Vienne
Raynerius of Beaulieu
—
Martyrs of Arabia
—
Limuneus
Mohammed Abdalla
…More
