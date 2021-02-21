eloved: I exhort the presbyters among you, as a fellow presbyter and witness to the sufferings of Christ and one who has a share in the glory to be revealed.Tend the flock of God in your midst, (overseeing) not by constraint but willingly, as God would have it, not for shameful profit but eagerly.Do not lord it over …

The Chair of Saint Peter, apostle - Feast

First Letter of Peter 5:1-4.

Psalms 23(22):1-3a.3b-4.5.6.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 16:13-19.

eloved: I exhort the presbyters among you, as a fellow presbyter and witness to the sufferings of Christ and one who has a share in the glory to be revealed.Tend the flock of God in your midst, (overseeing) not by constraint but willingly, as God would have it, not for shameful profit but eagerly.Do not lord it over those assigned to you, but be examples to the flock.And when the chief Shepherd is revealed, you will receive the unfading crown of glory.he LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.In verdant pastures he gives me repose;beside restful waters he leads me;he refreshes my soul.He guides me in right pathsfor his name's sake.Even though I walk in the dark valleyI fear no evil; for you are at my sidewith your rod and your staffthat give me courage.You spread the table before mein the sight of my foes;You anoint my head with oil;my cup overflows.Only goodness and kindness follow meall the days of my life;and I shall dwell in the house of the LORDfor years to come.esus went into the region of Caesarea Philippi and he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?”They replied, "Some say John the Baptist, others Elijah, still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets."He said to them, "But who do you say that I am?"Simon Peter said in reply, "You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God."Jesus said to him in reply, "Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father.And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it.I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.": Catechism of the Catholic Church