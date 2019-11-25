Meet the men behind a beautiful new pro-life movie showing life is worth living, despite suffering

Catholic filmmakers Gustavo Brinholi and Luiz Henrique Marques have been traveling the world to document life, in all its glorious beauty, and pain. They have captured some of the most soul-lifting … More

Catholic filmmakers Gustavo Brinholi and Luiz Henrique Marques have been traveling the world to document life, in all its glorious beauty, and pain. They have captured some of the most soul-lifting stories ever featured on film. These are men and women who choose life as a testament to God's glory. HUMAN LIFE is expected to debut in early 2020. www.humanlifemovie.com Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/human-life-movie