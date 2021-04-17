Jason Evert, Wanda Gawronska (the niece of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati), and Fr. David Bellusci, O.P. reply to questions from young adults and the JP2 Project. Together, the trio discuss: • How … More

Jason Evert, Wanda Gawronska (the niece of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati), and Fr. David Bellusci, O.P. reply to questions from young adults and the JP2 Project. Together, the trio discuss: • How can young adults practice the virtue of chastity? • What was Blessed Pier Giorgio’s deepest passion? • What do Pier Giorgio’s personal letters tell us about his struggles? • What’s a person to do if he or she keeps failing at chastity? • What’s the latest on Pier Giorgio’s canonization process? • How can a dating couple strive together to be saints? • And more…