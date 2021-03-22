"I was given a reed like a measuring rod and was told, “Go and measure [count the people in] THE TEMPLE OF GOD [God's house in Rome, where Peter was seated and founded the house of God [1 Pt 5:13]] and the altar [the valid priesthood], with its worshipers [true and valid Catholics/include them in the Kingdom of Heaven]. But exclude the outer court [non-Catholics and invalid-Catholics and the invalid priesthood and lukewarm Christians and the Temple made with humans hands]; do not measure it, because it has been given to the Gentiles [to Antichrist]. [Revelation 11]Who is wise enough to understand these things? And to whom has the mouth of the LORD spoken that he may declare it? [Jeremiah 9:12]Wherefore it is written, "Look, your house is left to you desolate. I tell you, you will not see me again until you say, 'Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.'" [Luke 13:35]