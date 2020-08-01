Bomb Hurled into Cathedral, Destroys Image Where John Paul II Prayed

Picture: Twitter de Silvio Baez, #newsMrjhzbfnpm

An unknown person threw a bomb into the Chapel of the Blood of Christ in Managua Cathedral, Nicaragua, on July 31.An ensuing fire destroyed a historic image which was in Nicaragua for 382 years. In 1996 John Paul II prayed in front of it.Managua Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes called this a planned terrorist act connecting it to a July 20 incident when a man in a van destroyed the doors of the cathedral, and to the theft of a gate which opened an escape route for the arsonist.Attacks against the Church are rampant in Nicaragua. The government explained the fire as the result of an accident caused by a faithful. However, the version of the bomb was confirmed by witnesses.