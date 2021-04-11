April 12 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,1-8. There was a Pharisee named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews. He came to Jesus at night and said to him, "Rabbi, … More

April 12 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,1-8.

There was a Pharisee named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews.

He came to Jesus at night and said to him, "Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come from God, for no one can do these signs that you are doing unless God is with him."

Jesus answered and said to him, "Amen, amen, I say to you, no one can see the kingdom of God without being born from above."

Nicodemus said to him, "How can a person once grown old be born again? Surely he cannot reenter his mother's womb and be born again, can he?"

Jesus answered, "Amen, amen, I say to you, no one can enter the kingdom of God without being born of water and Spirit.

What is born of flesh is flesh and what is born of spirit is spirit.

Do not be amazed that I told you, 'You must be born from above.'

The wind blows where it wills, and you can hear the sound it makes, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes; so it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

The Roman Missal

Prayers for the baptismal catechesis at the Paschal Vigil

A people reborn of water and the Spirit

God and Father of all who believe in you,

you promised Abraham that he would become the father of all nations (Gn 12:3),

and through the death and resurrection of Christ

you fulfil that promise:

everywhere throughout the world you increase your chosen people.

May we respond to your call

by joyfully accepting your invitation to the new life of grace.

We ask this through Christ, our Lord.

Father,

even today we see the wonders

of the miracles you worked long ago.

You once saved a single nation from slavery

and now you offer that salvation to all through baptism.

May the peoples of the world become true sons of Abraham

and prove worthy of the heritage of Israel.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Father,

you increase your Church

by continuing to call all people to salvation.

Listen to our prayers

and always watch over those you cleanse in baptism.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

God of unchanging power and light,

look with mercy and favor on your entire Church.

Bring lasting salvation to mankind,

so that the world may see

the fallen lifted up,

the old made new,

and all things brought to perfection,

through him who is their origin,

our Lord Jesus Christ,

who lives and reigns for ever and ever.

breski1