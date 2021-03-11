The Collection that unites the Holy Land with Christians around the world CMC The Collection that unites the Holy Land with Christians around the world In this time of global suffering, the Holy … More

The Collection that unites the Holy Land with Christians around the world In this time of global suffering, the Holy Land has also been affected, with the lack of pilgrims to its shrines, with the lack of jobs to local Christians. The Custody of the Holy Land is present with 300 friars in: Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Cyprus and Rhodes. It has always been close to the populations affected by wars, epidemics and pandemics. The pro Terra Santa Collection is the main source of sustenance for the life that takes place around the Holy Places. While waiting for the return of the pilgrims, the Custody asks for your help. Next Good Friday, make your offering. The Good Friday Collection. Donate in your parish