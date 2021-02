Our Lady appeared to a group of young seers in a war torn European country. No, not that apparition and not that country. In the late 1930s Our Lady & Our Lord appeared in Heede, Germany to bring a … More

Our Lady appeared to a group of young seers in a war torn European country. No, not that apparition and not that country. In the late 1930s Our Lady & Our Lord appeared in Heede, Germany to bring a dire message of the future that has been ignored or forgotten by many Fatima types.