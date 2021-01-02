500 years ago Pope Leo X excommunicated Martin Luther 500 years ago today, On January 3, 1521, Pope Leo X issued the papal bull Decet Romanum Pontificem , excommunicating Martin Luther from the … More

500 years ago Pope Leo X excommunicated Martin Luther



500 years ago today, On January 3, 1521, Pope Leo X issued the papal bull Decet Romanum Pontificem , excommunicating Martin Luther from the Catholic Church. The bull declared not just Martin Luther, but everyone who lent their support to his views. The Papal Bull Decet Romanum Pontificem, stated:



“Our decrees which follow are passed against Martin and others who follow him in the obstinacy of his depraved and damnable purpose, as also against those who defend and protect him with a military bodyguard, and do not fear to support him with their own resources or in any other way, and have and do presume to offer and afford help, counsel and favour toward him.”



The punishment decreed by Pope Leo X was not just excommunication. It included treason, loss of all land and confiscation of all goods:



“On all these we decree the sentences of excommunication, of anathema, of our perpetual condemnation and interdict; of privation of dignities, honours and property on them and their descendants, and of declared unfitness for such possessions; of the confiscation of their goods and of the crime of treason; and these and the other sentences, censures and punishments which are inflicted by canon law on heretics and are set out in our aforesaid missive, we decree to have fallen on all these men to their damnation.”



On June 15, 1520, Pope Leo X promulgated a bull Exsurge Domine in response to the teachings of Martin Luther, which were in contrast with the teachings of the Church. It censured forty-one propositions extracted from Luther's Ninety-five Theses and subsequent writings, and threatened him with excommunication unless he recanted within a sixty-day period commencing upon the publication of the bull in Saxony and its neighboring regions. Luther refused to recant and responded instead by composing polemical tracts lashing out at the papacy and by publicly burning a copy of the bull on December 10, 1520.



Pope Leo X, exactly 500 years ago, on January 3, 1521, issued another bull Decet Romanum Pontificem , excommunicating Martin Luther.



Picture: Pope Leo X excommunicating Martin Luther