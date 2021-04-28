Clicks2.9K
Irapuato
April 28 St. Gianna Beretta Molla. by edsirois on Feb 20, 2013
April 28 St. Gianna Beretta Molla.

by edsirois on Feb 20, 2013
Irapuato
The story of St Gianna Beretta Molla, whose feast day is celebrated on April 28th. St. Gianna was a wife, mother and pediatrician who lived an exemplary life and who characteristically sacrificed herself to save the life of her unborn child.
