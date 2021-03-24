 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
March 25 Saint Lucia Filippini. Shirlee Tremont on Aug 10, 2013More
March 25 Saint Lucia Filippini.

Shirlee Tremont on Aug 10, 2013
Lucy Filippini

Memorial

25 March

Profile

Lucy Filippini

Memorial

25 March

Profile

Orphaned when very young. Worked under Blessed Rose Venerini to train schoolmistresses. Founded the Pious Matrons, a group devoted to the education of young girls. Founded several schools throughout Italy. Called to Rome, Italy by Pope Clement XI in 1707 to establish the first school there. Victim of a number of illnesses and ailments throughout her life.

Born

13 January 1672 at Cornetto, Tuscany, Italy

Died

25 March 1732 of cancer at Montefiascone, Italy
buried at the Cathedral of Montefiascone

Beatified

13 June 1926 by Pope Pius XI

Canonized

22 June 1930 by Pope Pius XI

saints.sqpn.com/saint-lucia-filippini/
