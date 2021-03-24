Clicks843
Lucy Filippini
Lucy Filippini
Memorial
25 March
Profile
Orphaned when very young. Worked under Blessed Rose Venerini to train schoolmistresses. Founded the Pious Matrons, a group devoted to the education of young girls. Founded several schools throughout Italy. Called to Rome, Italy by Pope Clement XI in 1707 to establish the first school there. Victim of a number of illnesses and ailments throughout her life.
Born
13 January 1672 at Cornetto, Tuscany, Italy
Died
25 March 1732 of cancer at Montefiascone, Italy
buried at the Cathedral of Montefiascone
Beatified
13 June 1926 by Pope Pius XI
Canonized
22 June 1930 by Pope Pius XI
saints.sqpn.com/saint-lucia-filippini/
