March 10 The Gospel breski1

March 10 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 5,17-19.

Jesus said to his disciples: "Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets. I have come not to abolish but to fulfill.

Amen, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or the smallest part of a letter will pass from the law, until all things have taken place.

Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven. But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven."

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe

The gift of conformity with Christ (trans. Margaret Winkworth, © New York: Paulist Press, 1993, pp.111-112, ch. 58, rev.)

The law of fear and the law of love

[Saint Catherine heard God say to her:] Take note. These souls have gotten up from the vomit of deadly sin because of slavish fear! But if they do not get up for love of virtue, their slavish fear is not enough to win them eternal life. Love joined to holy fear, however, is enough, for the Law is built on love and holy fear.

The law of fear was the Old Law that I gave to Moses. It was built on fear alone. Whoever sinned suffered the penalty. The law of love is the New Law given by the Word, my Only Begotten Son. The Old Law was not dissolved by the New but fulfilled. This is what my Truth said: "I have come not to destroy the Law but to fulfill it" (Mt 5:17).

He thus joined the law of fear with that of love. The imperfectness of the fear of suffering was taken away by love, and what remained was the perfectness of holy fear, that is, fear simply of sinning, not because of personal damnation but because sin is an insult to me, supreme Goodness. So the imperfect law was made perfect by the law of love.

