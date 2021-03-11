Free eBook: “I have called you friends: Friendship, a gift from God to light up the earth”
In the light of a pastoral letter of Mgr Fernando Ocáriz on friendship (November 1, 2019), we offer a free eBook with some texts to invite us to discover and share one of the great treasures that Jesus continues to offer to the apostles of today.
ELECTRONIC BOOKS
Free download of eBook:
Mobi ► I Have Called You Friends
ePub ► I Have Called You Friends
PDF ► I Have Called You Friends
At the Last Supper, the Lord said to his disciples: "No longer do I call you servants, but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you.”
The personal experience of God's love for each one of us, the source and origin of all true friendship, forms in the soul a deep conviction of the sense of mission that all the baptised have. Reflecting on friendship will reinforce this conviction and lead to the creation of spaces of friendship, where it is easier to open our life to the other and to discover God's unconditional love for each one of us.
The series "I have called you friends" is made up of five chapters that explore in depth some of the ideas in the pastoral letter on friendship written by Mgr Fernando Ocáriz on November 1, 2019.
Contents
1. Does God have friends?
God has always actively sought friendship with men, offering us to live in communion with Him. Neither human weakness nor the dust of the road has made him change his mind. Letting ourselves be embraced by this unconditional Love fills us with light and strength to offer it to others.
2. To light up the earth.
The "new commandment" that Jesus entrusted to us at the end of his life teaches us that true friendship is also authentic apostolate.
3. A reciprocal love
Letting ourselves be loved by others is a way of making room for God in our lives. Jesus did this until his last moments on earth.
4. Fraternity and friendship
Friendship between people who are called to the same mission makes it possible for this mission to always be a path full of happiness.
5. See what good friends they are
The friendship offered by a Christian to those around him has always been a source of admiration. As time goes by, new situations and new challenges always arise.
Apostolate
eBook
Friendship
I Have Called You Friends
opusdei.org/…rom-god-to-light-up-the-earth/
Clicks59
- Report
Social networks