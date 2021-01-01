Our Lady of Good Success: Prophecies for Our Times - Part 1 Dr. Marian Horvat, the foremost expert on Our Lady of Good Success in the English-speaking world, this is an illustrated presentation that … More

Our Lady of Good Success: Prophecies for Our Times - Part 1 Dr. Marian Horvat, the foremost expert on Our Lady of Good Success in the English-speaking world, this is an illustrated presentation that explains the life and sufferings of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres, and the prophecies that Our Lady of Good Success revealed to her. This is an apparition that has had constant Church approval for over four hundred years – every bishop of Quito since 1611 has given their approval to Our Lady of Good Success. What were in these prophecies? • The apostasy that would occur in the Church, shortly after the middle of the 20th-Century • The corruption of the clergy and how many "depraved priests would scandalize the Christian people" • The corruption of good Catholic customs • The lack of virgin souls and the general flood of impurity in the 20th century • The almost total extinguishing of the light of Faith