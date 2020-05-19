It was a fake assassination attempt in order to shut the mouth of all those that asked the 3rd Secret of Fatima. The date chosen for this failed assassination attempt was obviously May 13th in order … More

It was a fake assassination attempt in order to shut the mouth of all those that asked the 3rd Secret of Fatima. The date chosen for this failed assassination attempt was obviously May 13th in order to make think of this 3rd Secret of Fatima and pretend that this prophecy was fulfilled.



John Paul 2 wasn't the Pope prophesied by the children of Fatima in 1944 in a city half in ruins, with an army at his back...