WHY PEOPLE WILL START DYING A FEW MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST MRNA VACCINATIONS
Dolores Cahill Dolores Cahill, a professor at University College Dublin and recognised international expert in this field, predicts deaths will occur around the world as a direct consequence of taking the COVID-19 vaccines.
In her latest video interview the influential professor, Dolores Cahill, makes this grim prediction based on what is known already about the vaccines, their rushed development and the entirely novel approach using mRNA instead of conventional antibodies.
As with almost every leading expert who speaks out against the official pandemic narrative Professor Cahill has suffered professional and personal retaliation. In her case Professor Cahill was forced to resign her position as vice chair of the Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a partnership between the European Commission and the drugs industry to promote new drugs.
Embarrassed by Cahill’s outspoken whistleblowing the European Commission denounced her claims declaring she, could cause “significant harm”, if taken seriously.
principia-scientific.com/…art-dying-after-covid-vaccine/
