Earthquake in Croatia

Yesterday ( Feast of the Holy Innocents ) the first one earthquake hit Croatia, it was the day after the start of the massive vaccination in our Country, with the vaccine which contains the cells of aborted babies.

Today, the second and worse than the first one (6,2 by Richter) hit the same place (Petrinja, 45 km from Zagreb).

Our bishops and priests push believers to get this vaccine.