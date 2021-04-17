Father Kapaun’s mortal remains to be brought to Kansas | SW NEWS | 235 The mortal remains of Servant of God Father Emil Kapaun, a US Army chaplain and prisoner-of-war, will be brought to his home … More

The mortal remains of Servant of God Father Emil Kapaun, a US Army chaplain and prisoner-of-war, will be brought to his home state of Kansas where they will rest in the crypt of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of Wichita Diocese. Fr Kapaun, who was known for his compassion and service during the Korean War, died in a prison camp in Korea in 1951. Russian Church celebrates 30th anniversary of re-establishment of hierarchy Catholics in Russia are celebrating 30 years of the re-establishment of the hierarchy after the fall of the Soviet Union. Following the disintegration of the USSR, the Catholic hierarchy in Russia was inaugurated with the solemn enthronement of Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz in the church of St Louis of France on April 13, 1991. Pope expresses solidarity with Brazilians reeling from the pandemic scourge The Holy Father has reached out to the people of Brazil who he says are undergoing “one of the most difficult trials in its history”. The largest South American nation has over 13.6 million coronavirus cases and has recorded more than 361,000 fatalities, according to a study conducted by the John Hopkins University in the US. Archdiocese of Minneapolis to conduct annual Family Rosary Procession In what will be a public proclamation of the Catholic faith in the month of May dedicated to Our Lady, the Archdiocese of Minneapolis in the US will conduct its annual Family Rosary Procession on Sunday, May 2. Archbishop Bernard Hebda will lead the procession which begins at 2 pm local time on the State Capitol grounds and it will culminate at the Cathedral of Saint Paul. British MPs to bring up Uighur persecution in Parliament China’s brutal treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority is once again in the spotlight with more than 100 British parliamentarians signing a letter seeking sanctions on senior Chinese Communist Party officials. A motion has been scheduled in Parliament next week during which lawmakers will debate whether Beijing’s treatment of the Muslims in Xinjiang province amounts to genocide. Philippines marks 500th anniversary of first baptism with solemn Mass The city of Cebu in the Philippines commemorated the first Catholic baptism in the archipelago 500 years ago with a solemn Mass celebrated by the Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown on April 14. In his homily, the prelate recalled how Fr Pedro de Valderrama, the chaplain of explorer Ferdinand Magellan, baptised the ruler of Cebu and his wife, christening them Carlos and Juana. Charleston Diocese fights against South Carolina’s Blaine Amendment The Diocese of Charleston in the US has filed a lawsuit against South Carolina’s discriminatory ‘Blaine Amendment,’ which prevents private schools from receiving public funds. On April 14, the Charleston Diocese, along with independent colleges and universities, filed a case at the District Court, pointing out blatant racial and religious discrimination in the ‘Blaine Amendment.’ Pakistan nun posthumously honoured with Star of Excellence for humanitarian work The Pakistani government has posthumously honoured a Catholic nun with the nation’s third highest civilian honour. Sister Ruth Lewis, who dedicated her life for differently-abled children, was given the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’or the Star of Excellence for her outstanding contribution to society.