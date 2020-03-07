Next Synod of Bishops Will Be A “Synod Synod”

Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri announced on March 7 that Francis will hold an October 2022 Synod of Bishops.Its topic, “For a Synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.”According to the FaroDiRoma.it, this will be “a step towards democratisation.”However, in a “democracy,” the ruling party needs a strong opposition which keeps it in check.So far, “democracy” in the Church only produced a neo-marxist one-party dictatorship that imposes new “truths” and invents a new “faith.”