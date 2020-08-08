Distributed from the Holy Curé of Ars: There was a time when two jubilees followed quite closely...

(To prepare for the Feast of the Holy Priest of Ars)

There was a time when two jubilees followed closely enough. There was no lack of people to complain about the frequency of the jubilee and the monotony of their repetition. As usually happens, it was those whom the new favour granted by the Holy See least bothered, resolved that they were in advance to take only what they would like, that is, a very small share. The impact of these complaints reached the end of the week for The Curé, who on Sunday, in announcing the opening of the exercises, was careful to add: "They say that we already had a jubilee last year, and we ask why there is one more this year ?... But, my friends, if a king or lord had given you three thousand francs and, some time later, he thought it appropriate to double the sum, would that bother you? Would you refuse the last three thousand francs because of the first three you have already received? »(Life of J-B. Vianney, by Alfred Monnin)from the blog : le-petit-sacristain.blogspot.com/…/repartie-du-sai…